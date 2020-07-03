3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

Conveniently and centrally located in Oakton VA, close to public transportation and Metro Station, The owner maintained condo was updated with all brand new windows and HVAC system with Nest thermostat. The exceptionally spacious condo features 1470 sqft of living space. The additional sunroom can be used as a third bedroom or a study. Bamboo flooring throughout except in the bedrooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Granite countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. The community has an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness room. Street parking is not assigned and it's plenty for residents and guests. Minimum one year lease with good credit. For online application and credit check please use this link https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=3179-summit-square-drive2-d8-oakton-va-22124-cg4m8s