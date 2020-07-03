All apartments in Oakton
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:21 AM

3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE

3179 Summit Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3179 Summit Square Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Conveniently and centrally located in Oakton VA, close to public transportation and Metro Station, The owner maintained condo was updated with all brand new windows and HVAC system with Nest thermostat. The exceptionally spacious condo features 1470 sqft of living space. The additional sunroom can be used as a third bedroom or a study. Bamboo flooring throughout except in the bedrooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Granite countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. The community has an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness room. Street parking is not assigned and it's plenty for residents and guests. Minimum one year lease with good credit. For online application and credit check please use this link https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=3179-summit-square-drive2-d8-oakton-va-22124-cg4m8s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3179 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

