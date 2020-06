Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained townhouse in the Concord Village community. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on the upper level and 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom on the lower level. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Pets, case by case, $500 for 1st pet if approved by owner, refundable if no damage. Close to metro with several shopping and restaurants to pick from.