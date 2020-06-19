All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE

3126 Windwood Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3126 Windwood Farms Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright and sunny immaculate end unit townhome in convenient location close to major thoroughfares and less than two miles to Vienna metro. Quaint neighborhood with lots of trees and sidewalks. Great room sizes totalling over 2,500 SF of updated living space; storage space abounds. Carpet on upper level; hardwood, laminate, tile on all other levels. Walkout basement boasts extra room that could be used as bedroom, den, or office and also a large closet/storage area and a full bath. Additional under stair storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE have any available units?
3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE have?
Some of 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University