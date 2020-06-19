3126 WINDWOOD FARMS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Bright and sunny immaculate end unit townhome in convenient location close to major thoroughfares and less than two miles to Vienna metro. Quaint neighborhood with lots of trees and sidewalks. Great room sizes totalling over 2,500 SF of updated living space; storage space abounds. Carpet on upper level; hardwood, laminate, tile on all other levels. Walkout basement boasts extra room that could be used as bedroom, den, or office and also a large closet/storage area and a full bath. Additional under stair storage area.