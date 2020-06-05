3083 WATERLOO LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New (2013) 3 level, 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome with 2 car garage features 9' ceilings on Main and Upper levels, oak staircase, hardwoods ML, granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry in Kitchen. House wrap and energy seal package for utility efficiency. Owners Suite with walk-in closet; full sized washer and dryer on upper level. Five minute walk to Metro entry gate. Metrowest community.Min Lease: 12 monthsLease Clauses: Pets-Not Allowed, No Smokers, Carpet CleaningTenant Responsible: All Utilities, Frz Wtr Pipe Dmg, Lawn/Tree/Shrub Care, LBulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care