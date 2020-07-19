All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT

3061 White Birch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3061 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic location ~WALK TO VIENNA METRO from this spacious END UNIT! Three levels, 4 bedrooms with three full bathrooms and a half. Hardwood floors on main level and second level bedrooms. Fully finished basement with full shower bathroom and two additional rooms for bedroom, office, study room, play room or storage room. Providence Community Center with gyms, indoor basketballs ct, swimming pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. Lots of community activities including painting, cooking, handicraft, etc. Outdoor living w/ 2 levels decks and fenced rear yard. Easy access to Rt 29, 50, 66 and 495. Minutes to Mosaic District, Tyson's Corner, and INOVA Fairfax. A must see home!!! Landlord will power wash sidings and deck when weather warms up in the Spring. Go and show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT have any available units?
3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT have?
Some of 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT offer parking?
No, 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT has a pool.
Does 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pools
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University