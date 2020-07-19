3061 WHITE BIRCH COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Fantastic location ~WALK TO VIENNA METRO from this spacious END UNIT! Three levels, 4 bedrooms with three full bathrooms and a half. Hardwood floors on main level and second level bedrooms. Fully finished basement with full shower bathroom and two additional rooms for bedroom, office, study room, play room or storage room. Providence Community Center with gyms, indoor basketballs ct, swimming pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. Lots of community activities including painting, cooking, handicraft, etc. Outdoor living w/ 2 levels decks and fenced rear yard. Easy access to Rt 29, 50, 66 and 495. Minutes to Mosaic District, Tyson's Corner, and INOVA Fairfax. A must see home!!! Landlord will power wash sidings and deck when weather warms up in the Spring. Go and show!