3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT

Beautifully remodeled, OPEN concept, with Expansive light-filled great room addition off kitchen with cathedral ceilings & sliding glass doors to deck! Renovated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless appliances & quartz counter tops. Stunning master bath w/heated floors, glass shower & deep-soaking tub. NO CARPET! Hardwood floors throughout main level, and hard-surface luxury vinyl flooring on lower level. Fully insulated 100 sq, ft. tree-house with tube slide and 2nd-story loft. Great for neighborhood poker gatherings and kids alike! Large patio with built-in fire pit and tree-lined half acre lot. Deck off the family room has plenty of room for grilling a feast and dining al fresco. Location! Location! Location! Situated on quiet street, end of cul de sac, less than a mil walk to Vienna METRO, a well as Mosby Woods Elementary School, Oakton High School and Fairfax County Parks. Also walkable to the new multi-purpose development "Scout on the Circle" with a Giant food store scheduled to open in 2020. Easy access to major commuting routes including, 66, 495, 50 and 29.