Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT

3061 Railroad Vine Court · No Longer Available
Location

3061 Railroad Vine Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled, OPEN concept, with Expansive light-filled great room addition off kitchen with cathedral ceilings & sliding glass doors to deck! Renovated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless appliances & quartz counter tops. Stunning master bath w/heated floors, glass shower & deep-soaking tub. NO CARPET! Hardwood floors throughout main level, and hard-surface luxury vinyl flooring on lower level. Fully insulated 100 sq, ft. tree-house with tube slide and 2nd-story loft. Great for neighborhood poker gatherings and kids alike! Large patio with built-in fire pit and tree-lined half acre lot. Deck off the family room has plenty of room for grilling a feast and dining al fresco. Location! Location! Location! Situated on quiet street, end of cul de sac, less than a mil walk to Vienna METRO, a well as Mosby Woods Elementary School, Oakton High School and Fairfax County Parks. Also walkable to the new multi-purpose development "Scout on the Circle" with a Giant food store scheduled to open in 2020. Easy access to major commuting routes including, 66, 495, 50 and 29.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT have any available units?
3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT have?
Some of 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT offers parking.
Does 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT have a pool?
No, 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3061 RAILROAD VINE COURT has units with dishwashers.

