Oakton, VA
3053 Hickory Grove Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3053 Hickory Grove Ct.

3053 Hickory Grove Court · No Longer Available
Oakton
Apartments under $1,800
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

3053 Hickory Grove Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Centrally located Walk to Vienna Metro 4 Bed 3.5 B - Property Id: 88874

Just renovated TH with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 Bath, conveniently located walking distance to Vienna Metro station. Close to GMU, Fairfax, Arlington, and Fairoaks Hospital.
1st. Floor- large upgraded Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, Dining room, and a spacious living room and powder room. Beautiful Maple Hardwood Floor at the main level will be refinished on Jan.12.
2nd Floor- Three Large Bedrooms and upgraded Two Full Bath. Master bedroom has a full bath with modern tiles works.
Basement- Large Bedroom, Full Bath, washer, dryer, spacious Rec-room, walkout basement and large backyard with patio.
There is a community center with pool access, Tennis court and Childers play grouds.
Exceptional Fairfax County School.
one month security deposit is required. Tenant is responsible for utilities.
serious inquiries only.
Available immediately, Minimum one-year lease agreement is required and a long-term lease will be considered.

*******$500 discount for occupancy by 15th January******
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88874
Property Id 88874

(RLNE4582614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. have any available units?
3053 Hickory Grove Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. have?
Some of 3053 Hickory Grove Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Hickory Grove Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. offer parking?
No, 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. has a pool.
Does 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3053 Hickory Grove Ct. has units with dishwashers.
