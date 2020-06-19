3053 Hickory Grove Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Centrally located Walk to Vienna Metro 4 Bed 3.5 B - Property Id: 88874



Just renovated TH with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 Bath, conveniently located walking distance to Vienna Metro station. Close to GMU, Fairfax, Arlington, and Fairoaks Hospital.

1st. Floor- large upgraded Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, Dining room, and a spacious living room and powder room. Beautiful Maple Hardwood Floor at the main level will be refinished on Jan.12.

2nd Floor- Three Large Bedrooms and upgraded Two Full Bath. Master bedroom has a full bath with modern tiles works.

Basement- Large Bedroom, Full Bath, washer, dryer, spacious Rec-room, walkout basement and large backyard with patio.

There is a community center with pool access, Tennis court and Childers play grouds.

Exceptional Fairfax County School.

one month security deposit is required. Tenant is responsible for utilities.

serious inquiries only.

Available immediately, Minimum one-year lease agreement is required and a long-term lease will be considered.



*******$500 discount for occupancy by 15th January******

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88874

Property Id 88874



(RLNE4582614)