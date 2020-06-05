3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant; Steps to Vienna Metro**Gorgeous and Spacious 2 level condominium home with 2294 sq ft and balcony! #Sunny #openfloorplan home w/ hardwood flooring in the Living Room and Kitchen. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ large granite island and upgraded S/S appliances. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on upper level. Washer/dryer on bedroom level. 1 car garage parking and driveway. Must meet min. credit score of 720 and household income of 120K