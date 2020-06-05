All apartments in Oakton
3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE

3028 Rittenhouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacant; Steps to Vienna Metro**Gorgeous and Spacious 2 level condominium home with 2294 sq ft and balcony! #Sunny #openfloorplan home w/ hardwood flooring in the Living Room and Kitchen. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ large granite island and upgraded S/S appliances. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on upper level. Washer/dryer on bedroom level. 1 car garage parking and driveway. Must meet min. credit score of 720 and household income of 120K

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have any available units?
3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

