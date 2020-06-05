3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR

Amenities

Single Family Home featuring three spacious levels with over 3000 sq. ft.* Rent is $ 2500/month until September 1 st; . Sept 1st the rent is $3000/month. Location ! Easy access to to I-66 and Rt. 123; Walking distance to Vienna Metro, Mosby Woods Elemtary and Oakton High school.Enjoy the added convenience of nearby Oakton shopping Plaza and Oak Mar ReCenter.Hardwood flooring on the first level except for Sunroom and Family room.Family room has a wood burning fireplace with a cherry surround and mantel. Sunroom is adjacent to family room and has a gas heater, fan, wood cathedral ceiling for year round enjoyment.The 4 large bedrooms are on upper level; the master bedroom features two walk in closets and a master bath with tumbled marble tile floor and cherry vanity.the lower level features a recreation room with walkout to patio. Game room/den, laundry room, 2nd 1/2 bath and an unfinished storage area.The back yard is fully fenced with a tall iron fence on three sides.Enjoy a front porch and the conveniences of the area.