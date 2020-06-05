All apartments in Oakton
Oakton, VA
3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:24 AM

3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR

3019 Steven Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Steven Martin Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Family Home featuring three spacious levels with over 3000 sq. ft.* Rent is $ 2500/month until September 1 st; . Sept 1st the rent is $3000/month. Location ! Easy access to to I-66 and Rt. 123; Walking distance to Vienna Metro, Mosby Woods Elemtary and Oakton High school.Enjoy the added convenience of nearby Oakton shopping Plaza and Oak Mar ReCenter.Hardwood flooring on the first level except for Sunroom and Family room.Family room has a wood burning fireplace with a cherry surround and mantel. Sunroom is adjacent to family room and has a gas heater, fan, wood cathedral ceiling for year round enjoyment.The 4 large bedrooms are on upper level; the master bedroom features two walk in closets and a master bath with tumbled marble tile floor and cherry vanity.the lower level features a recreation room with walkout to patio. Game room/den, laundry room, 2nd 1/2 bath and an unfinished storage area.The back yard is fully fenced with a tall iron fence on three sides.Enjoy a front porch and the conveniences of the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR have any available units?
3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR have?
Some of 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR offer parking?
Yes, 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR offers parking.
Does 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR have a pool?
No, 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR have accessible units?
No, 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 STEVEN MARTIN DR has units with dishwashers.
