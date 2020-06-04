All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:44 AM

2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE

2992 Rittenhouse Circle · (571) 386-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA 22031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter-tops and SS appliances. Master suite with spacious walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with double vanity. 1 car garage and driveway parking! Located near Providence Community Center with access to gym! Available September 4th -Professionally Managed Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have any available units?
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity