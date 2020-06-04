2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter-tops and SS appliances. Master suite with spacious walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with double vanity. 1 car garage and driveway parking! Located near Providence Community Center with access to gym! Available September 4th -Professionally Managed Property.