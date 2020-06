Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful town home located right beside Chain Bridge Road! (RT 123), Minutes From 66 & Oakton High School! This town home has 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Bath. Washer and Dryer are included in the home. Hardwood flooring throughout the main and bottom floor. Located next to major highways including 66, rt 50, 123 and rt 7. Next to major shopping centers and local schools. Available Now! Schedule a private tour today.



**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**