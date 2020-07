Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated all-brick end unit backing to county parkland. Leave the car in the garage! Everything you need is right next door, including restaurants, shops, elementary school, medical offices, banks, etc. Detached garage shelters a spacious Georgetown patio, perfect for summer cookouts. HOA provides professional lawn care to free up your weekends! Come, discover this hidden gem!