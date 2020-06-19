2909 ELMTOP COURT

Amenities

Beautiful HOME in Sought After Oak Marr Courts in OAKTON!*** 4 BR 4 BA w/2 CAR GARAGE!** BEDROOM & FULL BATH on MAIN LEVEL!***OPEN-CONCEPT w/ CATHEDRAL CEILING & SKYLIGHTS creating a NATURAL LIGHT FILLED Main Living Area*** HARDWOOD FLOORING*** Lower Level w/NEW CARPETING and Large REC ROOM & Woodburning Fireplace!** Guest Area/Office w/FULL BATH & LARGE STORAGE Area*** Programmable Thermostat***RELAX on your Quiet, Private, and Expansive DECK w/ a TREE/WOODS view and WALKING TRAIL!*** WONDERFUL LOCATION adjacent to Flint Hill School and Walking Distance to OAK MARR REC CENTER with its Olympic Size Indoor Pool, Gym and Golf Course!*** Vienna Fairfax/GMU Metro (Orange Line) less than 3 miles!*** Don't let this one get away! Includes Gutter Cleaning***AVAILABLE Soon & Pets Allowed!