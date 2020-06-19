All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2909 ELMTOP COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2909 ELMTOP COURT
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

2909 ELMTOP COURT

2909 Elmtop Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2909 Elmtop Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful HOME in Sought After Oak Marr Courts in OAKTON!*** 4 BR 4 BA w/2 CAR GARAGE!** BEDROOM & FULL BATH on MAIN LEVEL!***OPEN-CONCEPT w/ CATHEDRAL CEILING & SKYLIGHTS creating a NATURAL LIGHT FILLED Main Living Area*** HARDWOOD FLOORING*** Lower Level w/NEW CARPETING and Large REC ROOM & Woodburning Fireplace!** Guest Area/Office w/FULL BATH & LARGE STORAGE Area*** Programmable Thermostat***RELAX on your Quiet, Private, and Expansive DECK w/ a TREE/WOODS view and WALKING TRAIL!*** WONDERFUL LOCATION adjacent to Flint Hill School and Walking Distance to OAK MARR REC CENTER with its Olympic Size Indoor Pool, Gym and Golf Course!*** Vienna Fairfax/GMU Metro (Orange Line) less than 3 miles!*** Don't let this one get away! Includes Gutter Cleaning***AVAILABLE Soon & Pets Allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 ELMTOP COURT have any available units?
2909 ELMTOP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 ELMTOP COURT have?
Some of 2909 ELMTOP COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 ELMTOP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2909 ELMTOP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 ELMTOP COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 ELMTOP COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2909 ELMTOP COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2909 ELMTOP COURT offers parking.
Does 2909 ELMTOP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 ELMTOP COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 ELMTOP COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2909 ELMTOP COURT has a pool.
Does 2909 ELMTOP COURT have accessible units?
No, 2909 ELMTOP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 ELMTOP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 ELMTOP COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University