Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

2905 HIBBARD STREET

2905 Hibbard St · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Hibbard St, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Wonderful location where you can walk to Vienna Metro and Oakton Shopping CenterThis Dean Design Custom home built with Hardy Plank and stone exterior sits on a corner lot with sideload 3 car garage and features a large covered veranda on the other side. Facing a cu-de-sac street on fine homes this home sits in an idea location.As you enter the foyer you see the black walnut floors and an open plan, the library on the left and formal dining room on the right. To the back is the formal living room and to the left of that you will fine a large custom kitchen with wolf and sub zero appliances, the is a breakfast room and then on to a 2 story Family room that is open to the kitchen as well as the covered veranda with its Mahogany decking. In this family room stands a fireplace with stone to the ceiling. On the upper level you will find a princess suite with its in suite bath, two other large bedrooms with a shared buddy bath and a Master suite with Try ceiling in both the sitting and bedroom areas with rope lighting in the cove molding. The master Bath features a master shower with Rain shower and body sprayers His and her vanities as well as a jetted tub and water closet.The Lower level is set up with a media area, recreation room and game room as well as a bedroom and Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 HIBBARD STREET have any available units?
2905 HIBBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 HIBBARD STREET have?
Some of 2905 HIBBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 HIBBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2905 HIBBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 HIBBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2905 HIBBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2905 HIBBARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2905 HIBBARD STREET offers parking.
Does 2905 HIBBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 HIBBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 HIBBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 2905 HIBBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2905 HIBBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2905 HIBBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 HIBBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 HIBBARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
