2905 HIBBARD STREET

Wonderful location where you can walk to Vienna Metro and Oakton Shopping CenterThis Dean Design Custom home built with Hardy Plank and stone exterior sits on a corner lot with sideload 3 car garage and features a large covered veranda on the other side. Facing a cu-de-sac street on fine homes this home sits in an idea location.As you enter the foyer you see the black walnut floors and an open plan, the library on the left and formal dining room on the right. To the back is the formal living room and to the left of that you will fine a large custom kitchen with wolf and sub zero appliances, the is a breakfast room and then on to a 2 story Family room that is open to the kitchen as well as the covered veranda with its Mahogany decking. In this family room stands a fireplace with stone to the ceiling. On the upper level you will find a princess suite with its in suite bath, two other large bedrooms with a shared buddy bath and a Master suite with Try ceiling in both the sitting and bedroom areas with rope lighting in the cove molding. The master Bath features a master shower with Rain shower and body sprayers His and her vanities as well as a jetted tub and water closet.The Lower level is set up with a media area, recreation room and game room as well as a bedroom and Bath.