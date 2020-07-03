2898 GRETNA PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Stunning Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac in sought after Edgemoore! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with over 3800 square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with a gorgeous two story living room. Fantastic gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances. Large deck overlooking amazing yard with mature trees and lots of shade. Great schools, Oakton HS pyramid. Location is close to everything: Vienna Metro, 66, Tysons Corner, shopping, restaurants, grocery and so much more. Don't wait on this beauty and let us be the first to say Welcome Home.