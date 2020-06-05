2833 THAXTON LANE

Amenities

Can't beat this location in beautiful Oakton-it's close to everything you need and want including shopping and the METRO. Meticulously maintained 3 level, 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.5+.5 bath townhouse with deck that backs to trees for privacy. Spacious home with hardwood floors on main level, ceramic tile kitchen, large room sizes, neutral colored paint and a fireplace! New decking on the large deck backing to trees for privacy. Large lower level recreation room with fireplace features level walk out to privacy fenced backyard. Energy efficient HVAC. Immaculate condition due to experienced, responsive landlord. You will love living here!