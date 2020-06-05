All apartments in Oakton
Last updated February 28 2020

2833 THAXTON LANE

2833 Thaxton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2833 Thaxton Lane, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Can't beat this location in beautiful Oakton-it's close to everything you need and want including shopping and the METRO. Meticulously maintained 3 level, 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.5+.5 bath townhouse with deck that backs to trees for privacy. Spacious home with hardwood floors on main level, ceramic tile kitchen, large room sizes, neutral colored paint and a fireplace! New decking on the large deck backing to trees for privacy. Large lower level recreation room with fireplace features level walk out to privacy fenced backyard. Energy efficient HVAC. Immaculate condition due to experienced, responsive landlord. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 THAXTON LANE have any available units?
2833 THAXTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 THAXTON LANE have?
Some of 2833 THAXTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 THAXTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2833 THAXTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 THAXTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2833 THAXTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2833 THAXTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2833 THAXTON LANE offers parking.
Does 2833 THAXTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2833 THAXTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 THAXTON LANE have a pool?
No, 2833 THAXTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2833 THAXTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 2833 THAXTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 THAXTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 THAXTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

