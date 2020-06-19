All apartments in Oakton
2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE

2823 Shawn Leigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Shawn Leigh Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Property will be professionally managed by Pearson Smith Property Management! Welcome home to this tastefully updated Country Creek end unit. This neighborhood is a commuter's dream, just minutes to the Vienna Metro and I-66, and a few blocks from Nottoway Park. This brick townhome boasts new carpet and fresh paint throughout, a light-filled living room, and a separate dining area. Just off the dining room is a sizeable kitchen with high-quality stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a custom granite island / breakfast area. Upstairs there are two spacious bedrooms and a hallway bath, and a master suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level with fireplace has a half-bathroom and can be used as a multipurpose room. There is a separate laundry room and utility shelves for storage. The backyard and patio is open to a common field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have any available units?
2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have?
Some of 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

