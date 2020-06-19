2823 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Property will be professionally managed by Pearson Smith Property Management! Welcome home to this tastefully updated Country Creek end unit. This neighborhood is a commuter's dream, just minutes to the Vienna Metro and I-66, and a few blocks from Nottoway Park. This brick townhome boasts new carpet and fresh paint throughout, a light-filled living room, and a separate dining area. Just off the dining room is a sizeable kitchen with high-quality stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a custom granite island / breakfast area. Upstairs there are two spacious bedrooms and a hallway bath, and a master suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level with fireplace has a half-bathroom and can be used as a multipurpose room. There is a separate laundry room and utility shelves for storage. The backyard and patio is open to a common field.