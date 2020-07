Amenities

Gorgeous brick-end townhouse; backs to woods; upgraded kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, gas range; customized oak cabinets, Corian countertops, MBA has separate shower/spa tub, LL rec room with gas fireplace and built in wet bar w/ wine cooler, separate laundry area; fenced yard, Minutes to shops, restaurants, metro bus, Hot tub will not be available for usage, No pets; PLEASE DO NOT LOCK THE DOOR FROM THE BASEMENT TO THE GARAGE