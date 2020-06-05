All apartments in Oakton
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM

2714 EARLS CT,

2714 Earls Court · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Earls Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST STEPS TO VIENNA METRO! This ATTRACTIVE, open, light-filled and gracious BEAUTY offers lots of quality features. BRICK front abode has BAY windows, a TWO car garage and THREE levels for perfect living. Main and upper levels have HIGH ceilings, HARDWOOD floors, SUNKEN living room; built-ins, large kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops and lots of storage, double-sided gas FIREPLACE, atrium doors lead to upper DECK, master LUXURY suite with custom WALK-IN closet, VAULTED ceilings, JETTED tub and separate shower. Lower level with gas FIREPLACE full windows, fenced-in, large WALK-OUT manicured PATIO. Ceiling FANS and calming FRESH paint throughout. LOCATION: METRO; NOTTOWAY PK, I-66. MADISON HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 EARLS CT, have any available units?
2714 EARLS CT, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 EARLS CT, have?
Some of 2714 EARLS CT,'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 EARLS CT, currently offering any rent specials?
2714 EARLS CT, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 EARLS CT, pet-friendly?
No, 2714 EARLS CT, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2714 EARLS CT, offer parking?
Yes, 2714 EARLS CT, offers parking.
Does 2714 EARLS CT, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 EARLS CT, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 EARLS CT, have a pool?
No, 2714 EARLS CT, does not have a pool.
Does 2714 EARLS CT, have accessible units?
No, 2714 EARLS CT, does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 EARLS CT, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 EARLS CT, has units with dishwashers.
