Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace game room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Beautiful Move in Ready townhome with 3 levels of space to enjoy, huge eat-in kitchen, recessed lighting, oversized Living Room plus family/game Room with fireplace great for entertaining. Walk out from the Living Room to a wood Deck, Paver Patio and a Fully Fenced back yard. Huge laundry area that doubles as an office. Great location that's just a 5 minute walk from the Vienna Metro Station. This one WON'T LAST LONG! Fireplace is decorative.