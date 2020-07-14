2405 LAKEVALE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great four level home in wonderful Lakevale Estates on a large corner lot. New kitchen and baths in 2016. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Two rec rooms, one with a gas fireplace. Beautiful screened porch off of the kitchen. Partially fenced yard. Pull down attic stairs, large storage room on lowest level, plus a shed in the backyard. Oversized two car garage. Community pool and tennis courts. Steps to Flint Hill Elementary. $45 processing fee per adult, no more than two incomes to qualify (40 times monthly rent), $3500 security deposit. $500 pet deposit per animal. No smoking indoors. Owner willing to purchase new washer/dryer, install blinds, and install gates on backyard fence. Apply online at longandfoster.com and enter the property address.