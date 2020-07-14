All apartments in Oakton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2405 LAKEVALE DR

2405 Lakevale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Lakevale Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great four level home in wonderful Lakevale Estates on a large corner lot. New kitchen and baths in 2016. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Two rec rooms, one with a gas fireplace. Beautiful screened porch off of the kitchen. Partially fenced yard. Pull down attic stairs, large storage room on lowest level, plus a shed in the backyard. Oversized two car garage. Community pool and tennis courts. Steps to Flint Hill Elementary. $45 processing fee per adult, no more than two incomes to qualify (40 times monthly rent), $3500 security deposit. $500 pet deposit per animal. No smoking indoors. Owner willing to purchase new washer/dryer, install blinds, and install gates on backyard fence. Apply online at longandfoster.com and enter the property address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 LAKEVALE DR have any available units?
2405 LAKEVALE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 LAKEVALE DR have?
Some of 2405 LAKEVALE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 LAKEVALE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2405 LAKEVALE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 LAKEVALE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 LAKEVALE DR is pet friendly.
Does 2405 LAKEVALE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2405 LAKEVALE DR offers parking.
Does 2405 LAKEVALE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 LAKEVALE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 LAKEVALE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2405 LAKEVALE DR has a pool.
Does 2405 LAKEVALE DR have accessible units?
No, 2405 LAKEVALE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 LAKEVALE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 LAKEVALE DR has units with dishwashers.
