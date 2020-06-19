All apartments in Oakton
2321 Stryker Ave.
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

2321 Stryker Ave.

2321 Stryker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Stryker Avenue, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2321 Stryker Ave. Available 03/01/20 Absolutely Stunning 6BR Custom Craftsman home with every upgrade of pure LUXURY! - Inviting stone porch welcomes you to nearly 6k of exquisitely finished square feet of LUX living*10' ceilings & 8' doors, Upscale Trim, Extensive built-ins, Shadowboxing, Wainscotting, Crown & Chair Moldings, Tray Ceilings, Upgraded Light Fixtures & Recess lighting all thru-out this stunning home*Designer Neutral Paint colors to match any style & decor*Gorgeous & gleaming hardwood floors*Open Light & Bright foyer leads you formal living room & dining room*A chef's kitchen w/Exotic leathered granite, Stainless Steel appliances, subway backsplash, kitchen island & plenty of cabinetry for storage & counter space for working! Welcoming Family Room off kitchen with coffered ceiling & gas fireplace*Private library on main level too! Head upstairs to Master Suite with tray ceiling, sitting area & full wetbar + wine fridge*Master Bath Suite with Carrera marble, frameless shower with designer tile & his & her vanities*Nicely sized upper level bedrooms & bthrooms with tiled floors, showers & granite vanities in each*Fully finished walkup lower level with so much additional living space, fifth bedroom, bathroom,entertainment/rec room, full wetbar, lots of natural light streams throughout this floor! Backyard equally impressive & private*Flat, fenced lot with stone patio backs to trees [in full fall color & beautiful!]*This home is impressive & you will fall in love the moment you pull up to enter inside! Better yet, neighborhood is near the W&OD Trail*Easy drive to Dulles Airport*Close to 495, 66, Dulles Toll Road, Tyson's Corner & THREE METRO stations! A commuters dream!

*AVAILABLE 3.1.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5276414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Stryker Ave. have any available units?
2321 Stryker Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Stryker Ave. have?
Some of 2321 Stryker Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Stryker Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Stryker Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Stryker Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Stryker Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Stryker Ave. offer parking?
No, 2321 Stryker Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Stryker Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Stryker Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Stryker Ave. have a pool?
No, 2321 Stryker Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Stryker Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2321 Stryker Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Stryker Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Stryker Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

