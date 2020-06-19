Amenities

2321 Stryker Ave. Available 03/01/20 Absolutely Stunning 6BR Custom Craftsman home with every upgrade of pure LUXURY! - Inviting stone porch welcomes you to nearly 6k of exquisitely finished square feet of LUX living*10' ceilings & 8' doors, Upscale Trim, Extensive built-ins, Shadowboxing, Wainscotting, Crown & Chair Moldings, Tray Ceilings, Upgraded Light Fixtures & Recess lighting all thru-out this stunning home*Designer Neutral Paint colors to match any style & decor*Gorgeous & gleaming hardwood floors*Open Light & Bright foyer leads you formal living room & dining room*A chef's kitchen w/Exotic leathered granite, Stainless Steel appliances, subway backsplash, kitchen island & plenty of cabinetry for storage & counter space for working! Welcoming Family Room off kitchen with coffered ceiling & gas fireplace*Private library on main level too! Head upstairs to Master Suite with tray ceiling, sitting area & full wetbar + wine fridge*Master Bath Suite with Carrera marble, frameless shower with designer tile & his & her vanities*Nicely sized upper level bedrooms & bthrooms with tiled floors, showers & granite vanities in each*Fully finished walkup lower level with so much additional living space, fifth bedroom, bathroom,entertainment/rec room, full wetbar, lots of natural light streams throughout this floor! Backyard equally impressive & private*Flat, fenced lot with stone patio backs to trees [in full fall color & beautiful!]*This home is impressive & you will fall in love the moment you pull up to enter inside! Better yet, neighborhood is near the W&OD Trail*Easy drive to Dulles Airport*Close to 495, 66, Dulles Toll Road, Tyson's Corner & THREE METRO stations! A commuters dream!



*AVAILABLE 3.1.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



