2217 LAUREL RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Video Walkthrough - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vbWxtOfq-0Ts_Ome8wxfV_P8XfXYUYfc/viewExtended, Renovated & Built IN 2011~ A Split Level home in Heart of Vienna, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms 1 Car Garage & Long Driveway~Custom Open Concept Floor Plan with 10' Ceilings on Main Level, Custom Kitchen with Jenn Air Appliances, Island, Granite Counters, Large Pantry, Spice racks, 2 Lazy Susans & a Double Sink, Recess Lighting & Hardwood Flooring throughout the home, Soundproof Library on Main Level with double Windows & overlooking Backyard, Large Living Room with Lots of Light, Opens to Fenced Back Yard through French Doors, Upper Level with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & Laundry Room, Large Master suite with Free Standing Electric Fireplace, 1 walk-in & 2 additional Closets, Master Bathroom with special Finishes & Jacuzzi, 2nd Master with Attached Bath & Tub, 2 Center Bedrooms also accommodate Queen size Beds Dressers, Hall Bath with Tub~Nest Thermostat, Ring Bell~Walk to Church Street Full of Local Restaurants & Shopping~1 Mile to Maple Ave(123), 2 Miles to 66 Exit to 495 Beltway Exit, 2 Miles to Orange line Metro Station~3 Miles to Tyson & Silver Line Station~5 Miles to Route 29 & 50 & Reston/Herndon, 20 min to Dulless Airport, 35 min to DC**COMPLETE 2 LEVELS FOR RENT WITH FULL PRIVACY2850 SQ FT, ~AREA BEHIND THE GARAGE IS NOT FOR RENT IT IS ONE SIDE OF THE HOME WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE~ CALL FOR MORE DETAILS BEFORE VISITING ~' COWORKERS OR FRIENDS WHO LIKE TO SHARE ARE WELCOME '~~~~'