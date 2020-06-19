All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 10722 SPRUCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10722 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM

10722 SPRUCE STREET

10722 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10722 Spruce Street, Oakton, VA 22030

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No HOA! All Brick Cap-Cod-shows well. Newer kitchen with granite countertops, newer appliances, newer flooring. Upgraded, newer windows! Wood floors! Touch-up painting to be completed soon. Attached Double Car garage included. Detached garages not included and will be used by owner. Perfect location with great lot! Desirable Fairfax County Schools! Close to Shopping, minutes to Rts.66, 123, Fairfax County Pkwy, & Metro.1 Block from Fairfax County Rec Ctr & Golf Course. NVAR application with certified funds-processing fee & first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10722 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
10722 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10722 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 10722 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10722 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10722 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10722 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10722 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10722 SPRUCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 10722 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10722 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 10722 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10722 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 10722 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10722 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University