10722 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

No HOA! All Brick Cap-Cod-shows well. Newer kitchen with granite countertops, newer appliances, newer flooring. Upgraded, newer windows! Wood floors! Touch-up painting to be completed soon. Attached Double Car garage included. Detached garages not included and will be used by owner. Perfect location with great lot! Desirable Fairfax County Schools! Close to Shopping, minutes to Rts.66, 123, Fairfax County Pkwy, & Metro.1 Block from Fairfax County Rec Ctr & Golf Course. NVAR application with certified funds-processing fee & first month's rent.