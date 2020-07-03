All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 10620 MARBURY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10620 MARBURY ROAD
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

10620 MARBURY ROAD

10620 Marbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10620 Marbury Road, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private retreat tucked back in the woods. One level living with over 2600 square feet of living space and various possibilities on unfinished lower level. Sun drenched pool to be maintained by owner. Hardwood floors throughout living area, new carpets in bedrooms, and brand new paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. Grand living room with vaulted ceilings filled with windows. Large deck spanning the rear of the home overlooks spacious rear yard and pool. Attached two car garage and plenty of room for additional parking. Easy access to 66 and the toll road. Just a couple minutes to Oakton Shopping Center and down town Vienna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 MARBURY ROAD have any available units?
10620 MARBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10620 MARBURY ROAD have?
Some of 10620 MARBURY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 MARBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10620 MARBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 MARBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10620 MARBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10620 MARBURY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10620 MARBURY ROAD offers parking.
Does 10620 MARBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 MARBURY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 MARBURY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10620 MARBURY ROAD has a pool.
Does 10620 MARBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10620 MARBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 MARBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 MARBURY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University