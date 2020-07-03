10620 MARBURY ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Private retreat tucked back in the woods. One level living with over 2600 square feet of living space and various possibilities on unfinished lower level. Sun drenched pool to be maintained by owner. Hardwood floors throughout living area, new carpets in bedrooms, and brand new paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. Grand living room with vaulted ceilings filled with windows. Large deck spanning the rear of the home overlooks spacious rear yard and pool. Attached two car garage and plenty of room for additional parking. Easy access to 66 and the toll road. Just a couple minutes to Oakton Shopping Center and down town Vienna.