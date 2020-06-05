10506 MARBURY RD.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous opportunity to live in a private setting next to acres of parkland. Expanded split foyer with flexible floorplan. 4-5 bedrooms, two offices, four full bathrooms, blend of hardwoods, vinyl, carpet and tile throughout. Two car garage with lots of driveway space. Minutes to conveniences, Dulles Airport, Fairfax/ GMU Metro, and less than 2 miles to I-66. Brand new in kitchen: granite countertops, 12 inch tall backsplash in white subway tile, stainless steel dishwasher, undermount kitchen sink and faucet, and outlets. Newly painted in neutral colors. Incredible views, sparkling windows and sun-filled rooms. Lofty open floor plan in the main living area.