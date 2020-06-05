All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like
10506 MARBURY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10506 MARBURY RD
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10506 MARBURY RD

10506 Marbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10506 Marbury Road, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous opportunity to live in a private setting next to acres of parkland. Expanded split foyer with flexible floorplan. 4-5 bedrooms, two offices, four full bathrooms, blend of hardwoods, vinyl, carpet and tile throughout. Two car garage with lots of driveway space. Minutes to conveniences, Dulles Airport, Fairfax/ GMU Metro, and less than 2 miles to I-66. Brand new in kitchen: granite countertops, 12 inch tall backsplash in white subway tile, stainless steel dishwasher, undermount kitchen sink and faucet, and outlets. Newly painted in neutral colors. Incredible views, sparkling windows and sun-filled rooms. Lofty open floor plan in the main living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10506 MARBURY RD have any available units?
10506 MARBURY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10506 MARBURY RD have?
Some of 10506 MARBURY RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10506 MARBURY RD currently offering any rent specials?
10506 MARBURY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 MARBURY RD pet-friendly?
No, 10506 MARBURY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10506 MARBURY RD offer parking?
Yes, 10506 MARBURY RD offers parking.
Does 10506 MARBURY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10506 MARBURY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 MARBURY RD have a pool?
No, 10506 MARBURY RD does not have a pool.
Does 10506 MARBURY RD have accessible units?
No, 10506 MARBURY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 MARBURY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10506 MARBURY RD has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 BedroomsOakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University