Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT

10452 White Granite Court · No Longer Available
Location

10452 White Granite Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Nice and bright townhouse in highly sought Arrowood Neighborhood. Great location with prestigious Oakton schools. Kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Renovated in 2019. Large living area and a half bath on entry level. Luxury vinyl planks in all levels and carpeted staircase. Upper level have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 reserved parking spots. Easy access to post office, restaurants, grocery stores and schools, Metro, Old town Vienna, Tysons and Fairfax. No pets allowed. Available 6/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT have any available units?
10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT have?
Some of 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT offers parking.
Does 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT have a pool?
No, 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT has units with dishwashers.
