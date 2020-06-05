10452 WHITE GRANITE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice and bright townhouse in highly sought Arrowood Neighborhood. Great location with prestigious Oakton schools. Kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Renovated in 2019. Large living area and a half bath on entry level. Luxury vinyl planks in all levels and carpeted staircase. Upper level have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 reserved parking spots. Easy access to post office, restaurants, grocery stores and schools, Metro, Old town Vienna, Tysons and Fairfax. No pets allowed. Available 6/1.