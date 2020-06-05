All apartments in Oakton
10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT

10450 White Granite Court · No Longer Available
Location

10450 White Granite Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
Bright and cozy three-bedroom all brick townhouse available for rent, starting August 1, 2019. The townhouse is in an excellent location on White Granite Ct, close to Vienna Metro station and Oakton High School. The three-level all brick townhouse has three bedrooms, 2 full/2 half bathrooms and a recreation room in a finished basement. The attractive features include walk-out deck from dining area, wood-burning fireplace in the basement, and fenced backyard. The townhouse is in a quiet subdivision with easy access routes to RT.123/ I66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT have any available units?
10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT have?
Some of 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT offer parking?
No, 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT have a pool?
No, 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT has units with dishwashers.
