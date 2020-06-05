10450 WHITE GRANITE COURT

Amenities

Bright and cozy three-bedroom all brick townhouse available for rent, starting August 1, 2019. The townhouse is in an excellent location on White Granite Ct, close to Vienna Metro station and Oakton High School. The three-level all brick townhouse has three bedrooms, 2 full/2 half bathrooms and a recreation room in a finished basement. The attractive features include walk-out deck from dining area, wood-burning fireplace in the basement, and fenced backyard. The townhouse is in a quiet subdivision with easy access routes to RT.123/ I66.