Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1

10443 Red Granite Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10443 Red Granite Terrace, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Beautifully and entirely remodeled all-brick 3-level move-in ready townhome near Vienna metro. 3 bedrooms, den, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms, 1584SF main levels plus 792SF walk-out basement. Natural tigerwood hardwood floors throughout main levels. Open floor concept featuring breakfast room, bar area, formal dining, and gallery kitchen (maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertop). Warm Benjamin Moore Natura Zero VOC paint throughout. Master bedroom offering extra sitting/nursery area with plenty of closet space and build-in closet organizers. Spacious walkout basement, rec-room, fireplace, laundry room with sink area. Fenced backyard with gardening area. Location, Location, Location! An exquisite commuter's dream home offering both convenience and comfort: close to bus stops, post office, shops, metro, I495, I66, Chain Bridge Road (Route 123), Vienna town center, Oak Marr, Tysons & Fair Oaks malls. 2 reserved parking spaces at front. Plentiful guest parking. .
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 have any available units?
10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 have?
Some of 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 offers parking.
Does 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 have a pool?
No, 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10443 Red Granite Terrace - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

