10180 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD

Beautifully updated one bedroom condo w/bonus room PLUS sunroom. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Gleaming laminate floors and ceramic tile. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen with pass thru to dining room.Master bedroom has wall to wall carpeting and en suite with master bath. New vanity with granite top and 12x12 ceramic tile floor. New ceramic tile tub surround. Entrance to sunny patio from sun room. "Move-in Ready for you" Please note: No smoking and no pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
