All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, VA
/
22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM

22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE

22908 Chestnut Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Grove
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22908 Chestnut Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 8/1/2019. Spacious well maintained 3 level,4 Bedroom,3.5 bath, 2 car garage, townhome. 2908sf. Country Kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, built in microwave, center island, 42" maple cabs, granite counter tops & hardwood floors. Light and bright thru out. Oak stairs. Master BR with a setting room, walk in closet and super bath. Huge rec room, walk out door to back yard. Deck with view. Pets case-by-case. Close to shops, dining and all major commuter routes, such as Rt 28, Metro Rail, Greenway, Reston, Herndon, Loudoun, etc. Walk to W&OD Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE have any available units?
22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22908 CHESTNUT OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Grove 3 BedroomsOak Grove Apartments with Balcony
Oak Grove Apartments with GarageOak Grove Apartments with Pool
Oak Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MD
Franklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia