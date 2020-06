Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious and updated ONE LEVEL living! One stoplight to 495 HOT lanes via Braddock Road. Multiple shopping, restaurant and dining options nearby. Bright open floorplan with hardwoods. Family Room addition expands living space. Level lot with deck. 13~x 8~ shed. ***Pets allowed on a case by case basis. One time non-refundable pet fee of $500 per pet if your pet is approved. Fence to be completed.