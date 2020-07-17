All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:27 AM

6021 Lockamy Lane

6021 Lockamy Lane · (757) 822-0284
Location

6021 Lockamy Lane, Norfolk, VA 23502
Lake Taylor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1739 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated single family with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths with 1739 sq ft. You will love this new kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets with soft closure, SS appliances, new tile floor, newly finished wood floor, new tiled bathrooms, new paint throughout. Nice size backyard. No carpet for easy cleaning and easy on people have allergies. One car garage (new garage door will be installed). Close to new Sentara Hospital on Virginia Beach Blvd, close to Naval Bases, restaurants, shoppings, highways, very convenience. Rental condition like this is hard to find! Must see! Text/call for appts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Lockamy Lane have any available units?
6021 Lockamy Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Lockamy Lane have?
Some of 6021 Lockamy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Lockamy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Lockamy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Lockamy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Lockamy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 6021 Lockamy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Lockamy Lane offers parking.
Does 6021 Lockamy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 Lockamy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Lockamy Lane have a pool?
No, 6021 Lockamy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Lockamy Lane have accessible units?
No, 6021 Lockamy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Lockamy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 Lockamy Lane has units with dishwashers.
