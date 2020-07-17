6021 Lockamy Lane

Amenities

Newly renovated single family with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths with 1739 sq ft. You will love this new kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets with soft closure, SS appliances, new tile floor, newly finished wood floor, new tiled bathrooms, new paint throughout. Nice size backyard. No carpet for easy cleaning and easy on people have allergies. One car garage (new garage door will be installed). Close to new Sentara Hospital on Virginia Beach Blvd, close to Naval Bases, restaurants, shoppings, highways, very convenience. Rental condition like this is hard to find! Must see! Text/call for appts!