Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:50 AM

2923 Tidewater Drive

2923 Tidewater Drive · (757) 217-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2923 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23509
Lafayette-Winona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Move in Ready Single Family Home with Curb Appeal located on a large lot perfect for entertaining!!! Plenty of natural light throughout along with updates to flooring. Freshly painted. Spacious kitchen with updated SS Appliances. 2nd Bedroom features built-in entertainment center. Spacious modern kitchen with SS Appliances. Spacious Closets. Separate Laundry Area. 2 Driveway Spaces up front and third space behind
the privacy fence. Fully Fenced in Backyard, with deck and storage shed. Centrally located and convenient to convenient to Naval Station Norfolk & Little Creek, NSU, ODU, Waterside, I64 and I264.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Tidewater Drive have any available units?
2923 Tidewater Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Tidewater Drive have?
Some of 2923 Tidewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Tidewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Tidewater Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Tidewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Tidewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 2923 Tidewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Tidewater Drive does offer parking.
Does 2923 Tidewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Tidewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Tidewater Drive have a pool?
No, 2923 Tidewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Tidewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 2923 Tidewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Tidewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Tidewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
