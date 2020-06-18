All apartments in Newport News
1373 29th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1373 29th Street

1373 29th Street · (757) 755-8015
Location

1373 29th Street, Newport News, VA 23607
Newsome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home also offers a dining room, living room, ample lighting throughout the home, a nice backyard, a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a kitchen that flows into the dining room.
Yes, section 8 is accepted. no pets allowed

As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an additional $20 per month.

The tenant is responsible for gas, trash, electricity, and water.

Rent $895 Application $40 Security Deposit $895

Amenities: central air and heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 29th Street have any available units?
1373 29th Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
Is 1373 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1373 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1373 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 1373 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1373 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1373 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1373 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1373 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1373 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1373 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1373 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1373 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1373 29th Street has units with air conditioning.
