1373 29th Street

Amenities
This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home also offers a dining room, living room, ample lighting throughout the home, a nice backyard, a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a kitchen that flows into the dining room.
Yes, section 8 is accepted. no pets allowed
As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an additional $20 per month.
The tenant is responsible for gas, trash, electricity, and water.
Rent $895 Application $40 Security Deposit $895
Amenities: central air and heat