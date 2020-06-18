1373 29th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home also offers a dining room, living room, ample lighting throughout the home, a nice backyard, a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a kitchen that flows into the dining room.

Yes, section 8 is accepted. no pets allowed



As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an additional $20 per month.



The tenant is responsible for gas, trash, electricity, and water.



Rent $895 Application $40 Security Deposit $895



