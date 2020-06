Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News - Available NOW - Great town home with 3 bedrooms, 1 Full & 2 Half Baths, Large Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. Privacy Fenced Back Patio with storage area. Shopping and restaurants close by.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5603.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839048)