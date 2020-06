Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled brick-front garage TH backing to wooded area with field and picnic tables behind. Tot lot around the corner. Lots of extra parking too in this community. Upgrades include hardwood floors on main level, newer baths, carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen boasts new cabinetry and breakfast nook with bay window. Sunken living room walks out to deck. Rec room w/wood fireplace and full bath. Pardon nice tenant moving. Unit available 7/1/19 or possibly before . Pets case by case