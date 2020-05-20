All apartments in Newington
8502 KERNON COURT

8502 Kernon Court · No Longer Available
Location

8502 Kernon Court, Newington, VA 22079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath BASEMENT APARTMENT, with combo living and dining area; kitchen appliances - 2 burner hot plate, microwave, and refrigerator. The washer and dryer are shared with owner. Apartment has an overstuffed chair if needed. Utilities and HOA fees are included in the rent. No stove or oven. Voucher Program is not accepted. Good credit and references are required. Judgments and liens could be factors for application denial. The apartment is conveniently located short distance to Ft Belvoir and I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 KERNON COURT have any available units?
8502 KERNON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8502 KERNON COURT have?
Some of 8502 KERNON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 KERNON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8502 KERNON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 KERNON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT offer parking?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8502 KERNON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have a pool?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have accessible units?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
