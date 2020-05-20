8502 KERNON COURT

Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath BASEMENT APARTMENT, with combo living and dining area; kitchen appliances - 2 burner hot plate, microwave, and refrigerator. The washer and dryer are shared with owner. Apartment has an overstuffed chair if needed. Utilities and HOA fees are included in the rent. No stove or oven. Voucher Program is not accepted. Good credit and references are required. Judgments and liens could be factors for application denial. The apartment is conveniently located short distance to Ft Belvoir and I95.