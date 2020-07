Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Conventionally located 3 bedroom/ 1 bath town home! Easy commute to I-95, FFX County Pkwy, or METRO/ VRE in a quiet neighborhood. Main level has living room/ dining room with kitchen, upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Master has walk in closet. This community has great paved trails that connect to the cross county trail plus a community pool and tennis courts.