This is a Rental Property. Two assigned Parking Spaces numbered 8357. Brick and Siding 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 half baths with an extra Standalone shower located in the Utility/Laundry Room, Three-Level End Unit Townhouse in Newington Station, all Tile Family Room has a walk-out basement with a fully fenced backyard and a wood burning fireplace. Close to shopping, I-95 and Fairfax County Parkway.