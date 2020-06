8105 SAMOS COURT

Amenities

RECENTLY REMODELED AND BEAUTIFUL DETACHED TWO-STORY 4 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AT THE END OF THE CUL-DE-SAC BACKS TO SCENIC WOODS AND FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKLAND. BACKYARD WITH CUSTOM FLAGSTONE PATIO WITH SURROUND SEATING AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. SPACIOUS HOME WITH CONTEMPORARY TILE FLOOR IN ENTRY HALL, KITCHEN, POWDER ROOM, AND LAUNDRY ROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY ROOM AND LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH MODERN QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOME. THIS PROPERTY HAS NEWER CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND STAIRCASE. THIS PROPERTY HAS VIEWS OF THE BEAUTIFUL PARKLANDS FROM MOST ROOMS IN THE HOME AND HAS MODERN PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN THE FAMILY ROOM AND BLINDS IN ALL OTHER ROOMS. CENTRAL AIR, HEAT AND LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. THIS PROPERTY IS 7 MILES FROM FORT BELVOIR, 12 MILES FROM ARLINGTON, 14 MILES FROM MCCLEAN VIRGINIA AND 10 MILES TO WOODBRIDGE. COUNTER COMMUTE TO/FROM QUANTICO. NO SMOKING & MAX 2 ADULTS - OWNER WILL CONSIDER ONE DOG