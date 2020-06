Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Wonderful 3 level townhouse. Larger than average rooms (must see). Upgraded kitchen and master bath. Easy to care for landscaping, plenty of storage, recently replaced furnace - appliances - and windows make this a winner! Plus it has easy access to the Fairfax County Pkwy, Springfield Metro, 395....all in a private and secluded neighborhood - WOW!