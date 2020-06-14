Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

215 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with garage

Newington Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9062 TANYARD LANE
9062 Tanyard Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1998 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS, RARELY AVAILABLE, BRICK FRONT,2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT IN SOUGHT-AFTER LAUREL CREST! THIS NV HOMES-BUILT BEAUTY HAS BEEN UPDATED/UPGRADEDTERRIFIC LOCATION FOR COMMUTING !! CLOSE TO 95, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING HUGE KITCHEN WITH

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8812 TELEGRAPH CROSSING COURT
8812 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3532 sqft
4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage on Wooded cul-de-sac lot. Silverbrook Estates in Crosspointe. Silverbrook South County School Pyramid.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7700 SHADOWCREEK TERRACE
7700 Shadowcreek Terrace, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
LARGE END UNIT WITH ONE CAR GARAGE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH 2 HALF BATH ,SEP LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ,FAMILY ROOM WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK AND FENCE YARD

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9209 LORTON VALLEY ROAD
9209 Lorton Valley Road, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1816 sqft
**TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/Al7oVsmSXI8 **Landlords have done everything to make this nice ! Shows well*This is nice! Fantastic Garage TH in SOCO HS*3 Finished levels*Walk out RR w/ Gas Fireplace**3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7914 VIOLA STREET
7914 Viola Street, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3114 sqft
Charming Rolling Forest 5 Bedroom 3.
Results within 5 miles of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6633 CREEK POINT WAY
6633 Creek Point Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1704 sqft
Appointment only !! Call Nice tenant !!Magnificent brick-front end-unit townhouse with 2-car garage! New A/C unit and dual zone thermostat. New Hardwood floors in foyer,DR & KIT. Sunken LR has huge bay window.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604
485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY ONLINE AT www.LongandFoster.com Search MLS# Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....
City Guide for Newington Forest, VA

Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.

A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newington Forest, VA

Newington Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

