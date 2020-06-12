/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8426 LAZY CREEK COURT
8426 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
930 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS ONE BATH UPSTAIRS, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH AND ANOTHER BEDROOM. TWO PARKING SPOTS. GREAT LOCATION, GREATS SCHOOLS AND GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
41 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8441 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8441 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1452 sqft
End unit townhouse with a bright and open floor plan with a wood deck and patio. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom has a loft with skylights and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7732 MATISSE WAY
7732 Matisse Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Completely renovated 3BR end townhome with newer carpet, paint and window treatments, stainless KT appliances, big fenced rear yard, 2 assigned parking spaces with ample street parking as well.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9012 PENN MANOR COURT
9012 Penn Manor Court, Burke, VA
Available 7/2/20.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8548 GWYNEDD WAY
8548 Gwynedd Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1459 sqft
Stunning, conveniently located townhome w/ large eat- in kitchen, newer floor, newer cabs, granite counters, SS appliances. Large deck off dining room. Updated baths. Spacious Master Suite w/ balcony & bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9062 TANYARD LANE
9062 Tanyard Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1998 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS, RARELY AVAILABLE, BRICK FRONT,2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT IN SOUGHT-AFTER LAUREL CREST! THIS NV HOMES-BUILT BEAUTY HAS BEEN UPDATED/UPGRADEDTERRIFIC LOCATION FOR COMMUTING !! CLOSE TO 95, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING HUGE KITCHEN WITH
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD
8856 Bennington Boulevard, Lorton, VA
Backs to Parkland! Available for occupancy. 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home on prime lot with great view of trees from all rear windows and large deck off family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8812 TELEGRAPH CROSSING COURT
8812 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA
4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage on Wooded cul-de-sac lot. Silverbrook Estates in Crosspointe. Silverbrook South County School Pyramid.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7708 BRANDEIS WAY
7708 Brandeis Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Vacant and ready to go! Brick-front townhome backing to common area*Pergo floors on main level*Eat-in kitchen*Large living room and separate dining room with sliding glass doors to fenced yard*Nice-sized bedrooms*Half baths on main and lower
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
8620 CROSS OAKS LANE
8620 Cross Oaks Lane, Crosspointe, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8620 CROSS OAKS LANE in Crosspointe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
9127 Galbreth Ct
9127 Galbreth Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1898 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in West Springfield school pyramid. Separate dining room. Kitchen has space for a small table and chairs as well. Master bath has jetted tub . Walk in closet in MB. Deck leads to fully fenced backyard. Lower level opens to patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7700 SHADOWCREEK TERRACE
7700 Shadowcreek Terrace, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
LARGE END UNIT WITH ONE CAR GARAGE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH 2 HALF BATH ,SEP LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ,FAMILY ROOM WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK AND FENCE YARD
