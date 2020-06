Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright and clean upgraded townhome with elegant lighting. -Spacious living room w/ hard wood floors, built in bookcase w/loads of natural light. Ceramic tile floor in the Dining room & Kitchen that overlooks huge fenced backyard with patio. Granite counter tops in the kitchen w/loads of cabinet and counter space MBR has walk in closet and elegant bathroom. LL Rec room with SEP laundry area.