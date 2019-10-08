8609 KENOSHA COURT

Amenities
**Fantastic rental townhome almost completely remodeled from top to bottom. Brand new plush carpet, freshly painted contemporary colors. Welcoming wood-look ceramic tile in foyer & stunning Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances & grey cabinets! Bright dining area opens to relaxing living room with huge door to backyard with concrete patio, fenced rear yard & storage shed. Spacious master suite with big windows lets in lots of natural light, dual closets, beautifully remodeled hall bath featuring: glass tile shower, marble ceramic tile, new vanity with granite top, designer mirror & fixtures bedroom level laundry room w/ full size washer & dryer & storage shelving, 2nd bedroom with ample closet space & plush carpeting!