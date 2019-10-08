All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:06 PM

8609 KENOSHA COURT

8609 Kenosha Court · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Kenosha Court, Newington Forest, VA 22079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**Fantastic rental townhome almost completely remodeled from top to bottom. Brand new plush carpet, freshly painted contemporary colors. Welcoming wood-look ceramic tile in foyer & stunning Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances & grey cabinets! Bright dining area opens to relaxing living room with huge door to backyard with concrete patio, fenced rear yard & storage shed. Spacious master suite with big windows lets in lots of natural light, dual closets, beautifully remodeled hall bath featuring: glass tile shower, marble ceramic tile, new vanity with granite top, designer mirror & fixtures bedroom level laundry room w/ full size washer & dryer & storage shelving, 2nd bedroom with ample closet space & plush carpeting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 KENOSHA COURT have any available units?
8609 KENOSHA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8609 KENOSHA COURT have?
Some of 8609 KENOSHA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 KENOSHA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8609 KENOSHA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 KENOSHA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8609 KENOSHA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8609 KENOSHA COURT offer parking?
No, 8609 KENOSHA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8609 KENOSHA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8609 KENOSHA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 KENOSHA COURT have a pool?
No, 8609 KENOSHA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8609 KENOSHA COURT have accessible units?
No, 8609 KENOSHA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 KENOSHA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 KENOSHA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 KENOSHA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8609 KENOSHA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
