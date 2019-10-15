New Price! Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 BA colonial with charming front porch and fenced back yard situated at end of street in cul-de-sac. Kitchen with granite counters and island and sliding glass doors that lead to back yard deck and lower level patio. Family room with fireplace and raised hearth. Large Master Bedroom with renovated master bath. Walk out Basement is finished and has separate laundry/utility/storage room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have any available units?
8470 MISTY BLUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have?
Some of 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8470 MISTY BLUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.