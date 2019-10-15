All apartments in Newington Forest
Newington Forest, VA
8470 MISTY BLUE COURT
8470 MISTY BLUE COURT

8470 Misty Blue Court · No Longer Available
Location

8470 Misty Blue Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New Price! Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 BA colonial with charming front porch and fenced back yard situated at end of street in cul-de-sac. Kitchen with granite counters and island and sliding glass doors that lead to back yard deck and lower level patio. Family room with fireplace and raised hearth. Large Master Bedroom with renovated master bath. Walk out Basement is finished and has separate laundry/utility/storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have any available units?
8470 MISTY BLUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have?
Some of 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8470 MISTY BLUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT offers parking.
Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have a pool?
No, 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8470 MISTY BLUE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
