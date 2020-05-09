8320 BROOKVALE COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool tennis court

Conventionally located end unit with hardwood floors all 3 levels, 2 bedroom/ 2 baths town home with fenced yard and large Deck and Storage. Easy commute to I-95, FFX County Pkwy, or METRO/ VRE in a quiet neighborhood. Main level has living room/ dining room and kitchen and walk out to large Deck.Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Master has walk in closet. Finished Basement has Full Bath, Rec Room and Laundry Room. This community has great paved trails that connect to the cross county trail plus a community pool and tennis courts. Conventionally located 3 bedroom/ 2 baths town home! Easy commute to I-95, FFX County Pkwy, orMETRO/ VRE in a quiet neighborhood.Due to Covid-19, showing after 1 PM on Sunday April 26th.Text your business card to Dev @ 202 297 4414 to get code.Thanks