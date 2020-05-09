All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

8320 BROOKVALE COURT

8320 Brookdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

8320 Brookdale Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Conventionally located end unit with hardwood floors all 3 levels, 2 bedroom/ 2 baths town home with fenced yard and large Deck and Storage. Easy commute to I-95, FFX County Pkwy, or METRO/ VRE in a quiet neighborhood. Main level has living room/ dining room and kitchen and walk out to large Deck.Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Master has walk in closet. Finished Basement has Full Bath, Rec Room and Laundry Room. This community has great paved trails that connect to the cross county trail plus a community pool and tennis courts. Conventionally located 3 bedroom/ 2 baths town home! Easy commute to I-95, FFX County Pkwy, orMETRO/ VRE in a quiet neighborhood.Due to Covid-19, showing after 1 PM on Sunday April 26th.Text your business card to Dev @ 202 297 4414 to get code.Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT have any available units?
8320 BROOKVALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT have?
Some of 8320 BROOKVALE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 BROOKVALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8320 BROOKVALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 BROOKVALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8320 BROOKVALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT offer parking?
No, 8320 BROOKVALE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 BROOKVALE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8320 BROOKVALE COURT has a pool.
Does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8320 BROOKVALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 BROOKVALE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 BROOKVALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 BROOKVALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

