7907 FOREST PATH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME LOCATED IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. NATURAL OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED BATHS, COLONIAL MOULDINGS, WELL-PLACED CEILING FANS AND UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH CATHEDRAL-PANEL MAPLE CABINETRY, SMOOTH-TEXTURED CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, NEWER APPLIANCES AND GENEROUS TABLE SPACE. THE BEDROOMS AFFORD OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING AND SOME WITH DOUBLE DOOR CLOSET SPACE. MASTER SUITE FEATURES A SEPARATE DRESSING AREA WITH COMFORT-HEIGHT VANITY, DOUBLE DOOR CLOSET AND ADJOINING PRIVATE BATH. DOWNSTAIRS, THE WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL PROVIDES DAY LIGHT FAMILY ROOM, 2ND POWDER ROOM AND SECLUDED DEN THAT'S PERFECT AS AN IN-HOME OFFICE. OUTSIDE, A FENCED BACKYARD EMBRACES A MAIN-LEVEL SUNDECK, A COVERED GARDEN-LEVEL DECK AND PAVER PATIO....ALL WITH RELAXING YEAR-ROUND WOODED VIEWS. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY, THE VRE AS WELL AS INTERSTATE ROUTE 95, THE BELTWAY AND ALL MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES.