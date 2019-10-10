7808 TOWER WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location: Close to VRE/FFX Co PKWY and slug line for commuting to work....Featuring main level hardwoods, tastefully appointed KT w/ refinished cabinets, fireplaces, You will love the gourmet kitchen, open to family room that walk out to decks and level backyard A spacious home office finished basement w/3rd full bath, garage, 2 decks, fenced rear backing to trees, shed and more. Close to West Springfield HS pyramid, shopping, entertainment and major access routes. This home is on a quiet cul-de-sac.